Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $102,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

