Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $416.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

