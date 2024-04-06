Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $120,000 in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Banyan Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $602,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYN opened at $3.11 on Friday. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

