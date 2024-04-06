Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

