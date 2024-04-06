Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

