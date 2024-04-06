Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,456,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

