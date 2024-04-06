Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.5 %

GL stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

