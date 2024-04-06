Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

GL stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

