Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 310.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.