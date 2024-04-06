Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Acquires 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £298.54 ($374.77).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Robert Hudson purchased 114 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £295.26 ($370.65).

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Hudson purchased 116 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($378.61).

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,566.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.75. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

