Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

GDOT opened at $8.39 on Friday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

