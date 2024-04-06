Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.43. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 209,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 802.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

