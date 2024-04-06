Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $270.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

