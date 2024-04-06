Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.29 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

