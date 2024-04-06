Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 136 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.35 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

