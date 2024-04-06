Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,312 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

