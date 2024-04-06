Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 490 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

