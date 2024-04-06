Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

