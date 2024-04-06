HC Wainwright Comments on Trevena, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

