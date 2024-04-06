HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

