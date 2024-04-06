HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $140.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NYSE HCI opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.14. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,069 shares of company stock worth $10,397,354 in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HCI Group by 859.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

