HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $58.56. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 910,312 shares changing hands.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.