HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $58.56. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 910,312 shares changing hands.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,171,000 after buying an additional 1,717,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.