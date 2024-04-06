Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

