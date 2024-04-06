Henderson High Income (LON:HHI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.38

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.38 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.92). Henderson High Income shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 412,172 shares.

Henderson High Income Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.93. The company has a market cap of £265.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Get Henderson High Income alerts:

Henderson High Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Henderson High Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,000.00%.

Henderson High Income Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.