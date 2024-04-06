Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,917 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 6,009 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,393.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $465,393.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.2 %

HIMS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

