Hock E. Tan Sells 2,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.26. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

