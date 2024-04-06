Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

