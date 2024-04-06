Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $64.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

