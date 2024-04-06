HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $693.85

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $693.85 and last traded at $684.06, with a volume of 681564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $626.70.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.39 and its 200-day moving average is $540.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

