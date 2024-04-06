HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $637.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $669.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $390.22 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

