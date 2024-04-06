Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.