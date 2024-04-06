Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

