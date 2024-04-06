IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 8,918,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 8,129,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

