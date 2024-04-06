Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.97

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.97 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 632,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.31 million, a PE ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.97.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

