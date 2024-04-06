Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 366.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.