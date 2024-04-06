Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 736 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 675.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). Also, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.