Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 919 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,823,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 7,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.