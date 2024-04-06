Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 6.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 127,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 91,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Report on NDVA
Indiva Price Performance
Insider Activity at Indiva
In related news, insider Tweed Inc. sold 286,000 shares of Indiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$26,540.80. Insiders sold 1,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,026 over the last ninety days. 36.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Indiva
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.