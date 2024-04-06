Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 389.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $7,964,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INBX stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

