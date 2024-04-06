Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

