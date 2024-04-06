Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Leon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.79 million during the quarter.

