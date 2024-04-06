Insider Buying: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys £26,800 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($33,642.98).

Chesnara Stock Down 0.2 %

CSN stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.85. The stock has a market cap of £421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.06 and a beta of 0.39. Chesnara plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.77).

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 15.61 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is -7,058.82%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

