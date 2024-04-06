Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,879.74).

Colleen McHugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,352.50).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,909.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.