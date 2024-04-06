Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $175,250.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,657,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,656,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

