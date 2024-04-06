Insider Buying: Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Purchases $368,790.00 in Stock

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 485,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $368,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XLO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

