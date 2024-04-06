Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $1,548,839.74 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.