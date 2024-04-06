Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $830,513.32 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $830,513.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE CCCS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
