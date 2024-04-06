Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $830,513.32 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $830,513.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96.

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.