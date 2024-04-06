Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,630,270.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,630,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,671,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,713,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,502,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $2,006,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

