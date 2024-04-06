Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CFO Sells $229,800.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $147.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.