Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Sells $440,057.85 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nextracker Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
