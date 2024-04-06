Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Sells $440,057.85 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.